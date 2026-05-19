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Nick Abruzzese News: Re-ups with Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Abruzzese penned a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Tuesday.

Abruzzese posted 15 goals, 36 points and a plus-11 rating over 56 regular-season games with the Crunch in 2025-26, and he added a goal and three helpers over four postseason contests. The 2019 fourth-round pick will continue to provide organizational depth for Tampa Bay in 2026-27, as he hasn't gotten into an NHL game since the 2022-23 campaign, when he was with the Maple Leafs.

Nick Abruzzese
Tampa Bay Lightning
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