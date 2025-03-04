Fantasy Hockey
Nick Bjugstad Injury: Contending with ailment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Bjugstad is dealing with an illness and did not skate Tuesday, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

After missing the first eight games of the season with an upper-body injury, Bjugstad has been in the lineup for every game since Oct. 26. The veteran forward has supplied five goals and 15 points over 53 appearances this season. Bjugstad should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's road game in Detroit.

