Nick Bjugstad headshot

Nick Bjugstad Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 3:49pm

Bjugstad (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Bjugstad was previously dealing with an illness, but now he is contending with an injury that will likely keep him out of action for at least the next three games. The 32-year-old may not have a regular role in the lineup once he returns -- he'll probably have to compete with Liam O'Brien and Michael Carcone. Bjugstad is considered day-to-day officially, but doesn't have a firm timeline for his return.

Nick Bjugstad
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
