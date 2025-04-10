Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Bjugstad headshot

Nick Bjugstad News: Finds twine in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Bjugstad scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Bjugstad has a goal and an assist over his last three contests. He was out of the lineup frequently in March, missing five games due to an upper-body injury and three more as a healthy scratch, but this was his eighth straight game in a bottom-six role. The 32-year-old is up to seven goals, 18 points, 108 shots on net, 102 hits and a minus-3 rating over 63 appearances this season.

Nick Bjugstad
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now