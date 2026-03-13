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Nick Bjugstad News: First point with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Bjugstad logged an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

This was Bjugstad's first point in nine outings with the Devils since he was dealt from the Blues. The 33-year-old has taken over a consistent fourth-line spot, so it's unlikely he maintains much offense over the rest of the season. He's earned eight points, 65 shots on net, 85 hits and 27 PIM across 44 appearances this season.

Nick Bjugstad
New Jersey Devils
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