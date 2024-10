Bjugstad (upper body) delivered four hits in 12:49 of ice time in a 3-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday. It was his season debut.

Bjugstad had missed Utah's first eight games due to the injury. His return solidifies middle ice for Utah. He will lock down the 3C role behind Barrett Hayton and Logan Cooley, and he should start making an offensive impact once he gets his game legs under him.