Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Bjugstad headshot

Nick Bjugstad News: Goes quiet on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Bjugstad's point drought reached nine games in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Bjugstad's role is pretty steady for Utah -- he fills a bottom-six role and provides a bit of physicality. The 32-year-old center has mostly filled a spot on the third line this season. When he's scoring, he can work his way onto some fantasy rosters, but he doesn't need to be picked up when he's cold. Overall, Bjugstad has eight points, 42 shots on net, 38 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 26 appearances.

Nick Bjugstad
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now