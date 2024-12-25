Nick Bjugstad News: Goes quiet on offense

Bjugstad's point drought reached nine games in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Bjugstad's role is pretty steady for Utah -- he fills a bottom-six role and provides a bit of physicality. The 32-year-old center has mostly filled a spot on the third line this season. When he's scoring, he can work his way onto some fantasy rosters, but he doesn't need to be picked up when he's cold. Overall, Bjugstad has eight points, 42 shots on net, 38 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 26 appearances.