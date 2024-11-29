Nick Bjugstad News: Lends helper Friday

Bjugstad produced an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Bjugstad set up Lawson Crouse's game-tying goal in the third period. The helper was Bjugstad's first since Nov. 2, though he has four goals over 10 goals in that span. The center is at seven points, 24 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-1 rating through 15 appearances. His production is at a pace just below where he was with 45 points in 76 contests in 2023-24, and it's just enough to put him on the fringe of fantasy consideration in deeper formats.