Nick Bjugstad News: Scores empty-netter

Bjugstad scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Bjugstad's goal was his first since Jan. 14 versus the Canadiens. The 32-year-old has had trouble getting on the scoresheet from a fourth-line role lately, and he's also been scratched a few times. He's at six goals, 17 points, 105 shots on net 100 hits and a minus-6 rating across 61 appearances, well off the pace he set in a 22-goal, 45-point 2023-24 campaign.