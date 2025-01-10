Nick Bjugstad News: Sends helper in win

Bjugstad logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Bjugstad has turned the corner to begin January, earning three assists over his first four games this month. While he remains in a third-line role at even strength, the uptick in offense could get the 32-year-old center back on track. He has 11 points, 60 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-5 rating through 33 appearances this season.