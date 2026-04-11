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Nick Blankenburg News: Buries equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Blankenburg scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Blankenburg has two points over his last four games. He's in the lineup for Cale Makar (upper body), and Blankenburg could see a boost in minutes if Josh Manson (upper body) misses time after exiting Saturday's contest. Through 58 outings between Colorado and Nashville this season, Blankenburg has seven goals, 23 points, 63 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 52 hits and a minus-10 rating. He should close out the regular season in a third-pairing role.

Nick Blankenburg
Colorado Avalanche
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