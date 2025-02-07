Nick Blankenburg News: Contributes helper Friday

Blankenburg recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Blankenburg also went minus-1, which was just his second minus performance over the last 11 contests. The 26-year-old has been stable defensively for an otherwise shaky team, though he hasn't chipped in a lot of offense. Blankenburg is at seven points, 51 shots on net, 32 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 31 appearances this season.