Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Blankenburg headshot

Nick Blankenburg News: First goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 4:54pm

Blankenburg scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime vctory over the Kings.

Blankenburg found the rebound from Filip Forsberg's shot below the goal line, moved it to his backhand and stuffed it into an open net. It was Blankenburg's first goal (and point) with the Predators after signing with the team as a free agent on July 1. Still, he has limited fantasy upside.

Nick Blankenburg
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now