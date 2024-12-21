Nick Blankenburg News: First goal of season

Blankenburg scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime vctory over the Kings.

Blankenburg found the rebound from Filip Forsberg's shot below the goal line, moved it to his backhand and stuffed it into an open net. It was Blankenburg's first goal (and point) with the Predators after signing with the team as a free agent on July 1. Still, he has limited fantasy upside.