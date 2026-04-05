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Nick Blankenburg News: First point since trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Blankenburg notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

This was just the sixth game Blankenburg's played for the Avalanche. He's getting a chance with Cale Makar (upper body) sitting out, and that should allow Blankenburg to continue playing at least early in the next week. He's poisted a career-high 22 points with 60 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 52 hits and a minus-12 rating over 55 appearances between the Avalanche and the Predators this season, but his opportunities will likely be limited come playoff time.

Nick Blankenburg
Colorado Avalanche
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