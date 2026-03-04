Nick Blankenburg News: Flipped to Colorado
Blankenburg was traded to the Avalanche from the Predators on Wednesday in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.
Blankenburg had a career-high 21 points in just 49 outings for the Predators this season. Considering he's just 27 years old, it's a little surprising Nashville wanted to part ways with him for such a low return. Blankenburg may not play regularly with the Avalanche given that team's blue line depth. Ryan Ufko or Jordan Oesterle could get looks with the Predators with Blankenburg out of the way.
