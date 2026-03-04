Nick Blankenburg headshot

Nick Blankenburg News: Flipped to Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Blankenburg was traded to the Avalanche from the Predators on Wednesday in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Blankenburg had a career-high 21 points in just 49 outings for the Predators this season. Considering he's just 27 years old, it's a little surprising Nashville wanted to part ways with him for such a low return. Blankenburg may not play regularly with the Avalanche given that team's blue line depth. Ryan Ufko or Jordan Oesterle could get looks with the Predators with Blankenburg out of the way.

Nick Blankenburg
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Blankenburg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Blankenburg See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
33 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
40 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
47 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
53 days ago