Nick Blankenburg News: Nabs assist in loss

Blankenburg notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Islanders.

Blankenburg snapped a five-game point drought with his helper on a Cole Smith goal late in the third period. With just two assists over his last 13 appearances, Blankenburg has struggled to make a steady scoring contribution, though he has remained firmly in the lineup and will likely continue to do so at least while Roman Josi (upper body) is out. Blankenburg is up to eight points, a plus-10 rating, 53 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and 35 hits through 37 outings this season.