Nick Blankenburg News: Nets game-winner Thursday
Blankenburg scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.
Blankenburg has two goals over his last four games. For the regular season, he ends with eight goals, 24 points, 72 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 55 hits and a minus-10 rating over 61 appearances between the Avalanche and the Predators. Blankenburg will likely get a chance to play as long as Josh Manson (upper body) is out.
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