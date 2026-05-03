Nick Blankenburg headshot

Nick Blankenburg News: Scores in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Blankenburg scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Blankenburg has played the last two games due to the absence of Josh Manson (upper body). This is Blankenburg's first year in the postseason, though he won't play all the time if the Avalanche's defense gets back to full health. He earned 24 points, 62 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and 55 hits over 61 regular-season appearances between Colorado and Nashville. Expect the 27-year-old blueliner to primarily work on the third pairing when in the lineup.

Nick Blankenburg
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Blankenburg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Blankenburg See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
51 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
55 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
56 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
58 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
65 days ago