Nick Blankenburg News: Sets up empty-netter

Blankenburg registered an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Blankenburg has earned four points and a plus-6 rating over his last six contests. The 26-year-old has been up to the challenge in a larger role as injuries pile up on the Predators' blue line -- the team was without Adam Wilsby (upper body) and Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) in Friday's contests. Overall, Blankenburg is at four points, 26 shots on net, 15 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 17 appearances this season.