Nick Cousins Injury: Could practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Cousins (knee) could join the Senators for practice Thursday, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Cousins has been sidelined since late January due to his knee injury, but he's been feeling better recently and will likely be able to take a step in his recovery process Thursday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to game action over the final two weeks of the regular season, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.

