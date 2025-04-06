Nick Cousins Injury: Set to travel to Columbus

Cousins (knee) skated Sunday and will join the Senators on their road trip to Columbus ahead of Tuesday's matchup, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Cousins has been sidelined since late January after undergoing knee surgery, but he's been progressing in his recovery recently. It's not yet clear whether he'll be back in action against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, but it seems likely that he'll have a chance to return to game action over the final week and a half of the regular season.