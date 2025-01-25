Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Cousins headshot

Nick Cousins Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 5:09pm

Cousins won't complete Saturday's game against Toronto because of a lower-body injury, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Cousins entered the night with five goals, 13 points, 39 PIM and 80 hits in 46 appearances in 2024-25. Ottawa was already missing forwards Noah Gregor (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body) and Cole Reinhardt (upper body), so the Senators will likely need to summon a player from the minors if Cousins can't play Sunday versus Utah.

Nick Cousins
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now