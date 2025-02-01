Nick Cousins Injury: Undergoes surgery

Cousins underwent knee surgery and is expected to miss at least a couple of months, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Cousins likely won't be back until April at the earliest based on this update. Head coach Travis Green didn't commit to Cousins being out for the season, and with the Senators surging in the standings, it's possible the 31-year-old could be available for a playoff run. Zack Ostapchuk and Matthew Highmore continue to hold down fourth-line spots.