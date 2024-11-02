Nick Cousins News: Contributes assist

Cousins provided an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Cousins has picked up the pace on offense with four points over his last four games. That's all of his production for the season, and the 31-year-old's scoring is likely to remain sporadic while he's on the fourth line. Over 11 contests, Cousins has accumulated 17 shots on net, 18 hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating.