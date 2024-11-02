Fantasy Hockey
Nick Cousins headshot

Nick Cousins News: Contributes assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Cousins provided an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Cousins has picked up the pace on offense with four points over his last four games. That's all of his production for the season, and the 31-year-old's scoring is likely to remain sporadic while he's on the fourth line. Over 11 contests, Cousins has accumulated 17 shots on net, 18 hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating.

Nick Cousins
Ottawa Senators
