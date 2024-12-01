Nick Cousins News: Finds twine in shootout loss
Cousins scored a goal, added four PIM and recorded two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Cousins returned from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch, replacing Cole Reinhardt in the lineup. The tally ended a 10-game drought for Cousins, and it tied the game at 3-3 just 1:09 after Frank Vatrano put the Ducks ahead in the third period. The 31-year-old Cousins has been little more than a fourth-liner with limited upside this season, though he saw 14:08 of ice time in a third-line Sunday. He's at two goals, five points, 30 shots on net, 32 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 22 outings, but he'll need to score more frequently to be in the conversation for fantasy.
