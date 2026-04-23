Nick Cousins News: Gathers helper Thursday
Cousins notched an assist and five hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3.
Goals have been hard to find for the Senators -- they're getting outscored 7-3 over three games in this first-round series. Cousins has gone 13 contests without scoring, picking up three helpers in that span. He's a veteran of 68 playoff games prior to this year, in which he earned 15 points over seven separate postseason runs. Cousins had 23 points, 79 shots on net, 92 PIM, 169 hits and 41 blocked shots over 81 regular-season outings this year.
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