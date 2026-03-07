Nick Cousins News: Manages two assists in win

Cousins logged a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.

Cousins helped out on goals by his linemates, Shane Pinto and Michael Amadio, as the Senators built up a 4-1 lead in the middle of the second period. The 32-year-old Cousins doesn't add much on offense, though he has three assists over five contests since the Olympic break. The veteran forward is up to 19 points, 56 shots on net, 127 hits, 30 blocked shots, 68 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 61 appearances. He's on pace to top the 20-point mark for the first time in three years and could challenge his career high of 27 points, set in 2018-19 with the Coyotes and matched in 2022-23 as a member of the Panthers.