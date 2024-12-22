Nick Cousins News: Puts away goal Sunday

Cousins scored a goal, logged two hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Cousins' tally tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period, but the Senators couldn't get another puck past Stuart Skinner. The 31-year-old Cousins has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak, and he's put up seven points through 11 outings in December. It's a solid run for the third-liner, though it's not likely to be sustainable. For the season, he's at five goals, six assists, 47 shots on net, 50 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 32 appearances.