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Nick Cousins News: Scores in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Cousins scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Cousins hadn't scored since Feb. 5, picking up just four assists over his first 14 contests since the Olympic break. The 32-year-old hit the net at 1:50 of the second period to put the Senators ahead 2-1. Cousins is up to nine goals, matching his highest total in the last six years. He's added 12 helpers, 66 shots on net, 152 hits, 78 PIM and 34 blocked shots over 71 appearances in a bottom-six role for the Senators this season.

Nick Cousins
Ottawa Senators
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