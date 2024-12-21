Nick Cousins News: Sends assist in overtime win

Cousins posted an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Cousins has a goal and an assist over his last two games and six points through 10 outings in December. The 31-year-old has yet to find much consistency -- this has been his most productive month of the season. He's at 10 points, 46 shots on net, 48 hits, 23 PIM, 16 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 31 contests.