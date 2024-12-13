Nick Cousins News: Supplies two assists

Cousins logged two assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Cousins helped out on third-period tallies by Nick Jensen and Shane Pinto. The 31-year-old Cousins earned his second multi-point effort of the season, and he has four points over six games in December for his most productive month of the campaign. Overall, the veteran forward has eight points, 42 shots on net, 46 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 27 outings, primarily in a bottom-six role.