Nick DeSimone News: Contributes assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

DeSimone registered an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

DeSimone ended a five-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old defenseman is likely headed for a reserve role once Mikhail Sergachev (lower body) returns, as the addition of MacKenzie Weegar has strengthened the right side of Utah's defense. DeSimone has six points, 32 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over a career-best 35 appearances this season.

Nick DeSimone
Utah Mammoth
