Nick DeSimone News: Earns helper in team debut

DeSimone logged an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

DeSimone spent the first three months of the campaign in the Devils' organization. He was waived Jan. 4, but Utah claimed him to replace losing Dakota Mermis to Toronto on waivers a couple of days earlier. DeSimone made his Utah and season debuts Friday, logging 14:00 of ice time in a third-pairing role. Prior to this season, the 30-year-old defenseman had seven points and 38 NHL appearances to his name. He's unlikely to score enough to be a factor in fantasy.