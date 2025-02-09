Nick DeSimone News: Earns helper Sunday

DeSimone notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

DeSimone ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to four assists, 16 shots on net, 10 hits, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 14 appearances since Utah claimed him off waivers from the Devils. DeSimone has less competition for playing time now that Utah lost Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers to the Penguins, leaving the Hockey Club with just three healthy right-shot blueliners. Olli Maatta could shift over to his off side if head coach Andre Tourigny wants to get Juuso Valimaki a look, but DeSimone should continue to play regularly until Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) or Sean Durzi (shoulder) can suit up.