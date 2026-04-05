Nick DeSimone News: Gathers helper Saturday
DeSimone notched an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.
DeSimone was in the lineup for MacKenzie Weegar (upper body), who is considered day-to-day. The 31-year-old DeSimone had been in a reserve role since March 12, sitting out 10 straight games while the Mammoth were healthy on the blue line. He's picked up a career-high eight points with 33 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-6 rating over 38 appearances this season. He'll likely play in a third-pairing role for as long as Weegar is out.
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