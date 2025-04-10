Nick DeSimone News: Offers helper Thursday

DeSimone logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

DeSimone has played in four of the last six games, earning a goal and an assist, as well as six shots on net, three hits and four blocked shots in that span. The 30-year-old is filling in for John Marino (face) currently. DeSimone has contributed a career-high six points with 22 shots on net, 13 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 18 appearances with Utah this season.