Nick DeSimone News: Records two assists

DeSimone provided two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

DeSimone has three assists over five games with Utah. He's received a larger opportunity than he did in New Jersey, though DeSimone could find himself back in the press box once Mikhail Sergachev (upper body) is able to return. For the season, DeSimone has five points, 14 shots on net, 18 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 16 appearances while often seeing third-pairing minutes.