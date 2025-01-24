Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick DeSimone headshot

Nick DeSimone News: Records two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

DeSimone provided two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

DeSimone has three assists over five games with Utah. He's received a larger opportunity than he did in New Jersey, though DeSimone could find himself back in the press box once Mikhail Sergachev (upper body) is able to return. For the season, DeSimone has five points, 14 shots on net, 18 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 16 appearances while often seeing third-pairing minutes.

Nick DeSimone
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now