Nick Foligno headshot

Nick Foligno Injury: Departs Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Foligno (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights.

The reason for his exit is unknown, though he was ruled out early in the second period with the Blackhawks trailing significantly. Until the team provides another update, consider Foligno to be day-to-day and questionable to play Saturday in Anaheim. He logged 6:40 of ice time in Thursday's contest.

Nick Foligno
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
