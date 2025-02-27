Nick Foligno Injury: Departs Thursday's game
Foligno (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights.
The reason for his exit is unknown, though he was ruled out early in the second period with the Blackhawks trailing significantly. Until the team provides another update, consider Foligno to be day-to-day and questionable to play Saturday in Anaheim. He logged 6:40 of ice time in Thursday's contest.
