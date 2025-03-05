Fantasy Hockey
Nick Foligno headshot

Nick Foligno Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Foligno (back) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Ottawa.

Foligno also missed Chicago's previous two games. He has 12 goals, 26 points, 44 PIM and 146 hits in 58 appearances in 2024-25. Lukas Reichel was a healthy scratch for two straight games from Feb. 25-27, but he drew back into the lineup when Foligno went on the shelf, and Reichel is now set to dress in his third straight tilt.

Nick Foligno
Chicago Blackhawks
