Nick Foligno Injury: Remains unavailable

Foligno (back) won't play against the Kings on Monday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Foligno is day-to-day and will miss his second straight game. He has accumulated 12 goals, 26 points, 78 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 146 hits and 44 PIM across 58 appearances this season. Due to the absences of Foligno, Jason Dickinson (ankle) and Philipp Kurashev (hand), Landon Slaggert and Frank Nazar will start Monday's matchup alongside Connor Bedard.