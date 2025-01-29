Nick Foligno News: Adds helper Tuesday

Foligno logged a power-play assist and seven PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Foligno assisted on Connor Bedard's equalizer in the second period. The helper was Foligno's third over the last five contests. The veteran winger is seeing time on the third line at even strength and on the first power-play unit. For the season, he has contributed 22 points, 66 shots on net, 35 PIM, a minus-15 rating and 128 hits over 49 games.