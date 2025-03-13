Nick Foligno News: Draws helper in loss

Foligno logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Foligno picked up his first helper in four contests since returning from a back injury that cost him three games. The 37-year-old forward has held down a middle-six role lately, though without consistent offense, he's a risky option for fantasy managers. Overall, Foligno has 27 points, 83 shots on net, 157 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 62 appearances.