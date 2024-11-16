Nick Foligno News: Hands out helper in loss

Foligno notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Foligno ended a three-game slump with the helper on Ilya Mikheyev's first-period tally. The 37-year-old Foligno continues to routinely see top-six minutes, but he isn't very consistent on offense. The forward has five goals, two assists, 32 shots on net, 56 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 18 outings this season. He can help fantasy managers in need of grit, but he shouldn't be relied on for offense.