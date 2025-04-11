Fantasy Hockey
Nick Foligno headshot

Nick Foligno News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Foligno scored two goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

The 37-year-old opened and closed the scoring for Chicago, with his empty-netter late in the third period giving Foligno his 14th goal of the season. The tallies snapped a 16-game goal drought, while the multi-point performance was his first since Feb. 8. Despite all the mileage on him, Foligno's game remains as chippy as ever -- he added two more hits Thursday and has 192 through 75 appearances, putting him within range of reaching 200 for the first time since 2019-20.

