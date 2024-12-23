Nick Foligno News: Nets goal Monday

Foligno scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Both the 37-year-old and his younger brother, Marcus Foligno, tallied in this contest. The Blackhawks' Foligno put his team ahead 2-1 in the second period, though Jared Spurgeon offered a quick response for the Wild. Foligno has produced two goals and four assists over 11 appearances in December, which is solid work for a winger in a middle-six role without power-play time. Overall, he has eight goals, 15 points, 50 shots on net, 92 hits and a minus-12 rating through 34 outings.