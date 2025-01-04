Nick Foligno News: Nets two goals in win

Foligno scored two goals, took three shots and recorded two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Foligno found the back of the net in the second and third periods, giving the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead and then closing the score with the final goal in the final five minutes of the contest. This was Foligno's first two-goal performance of the season. The 37-year-old veteran is up to 10 goals through 38 contests.