Nick Foligno headshot

Nick Foligno News: Off to Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Foligno was traded to Minnesota from Chicago on Friday for future considerations, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Foligno will join his brother Marcus Foligno with the Wild. Foligno leaves Chicago with three goals, eight assists, 87 hits and 26 blocked shots across 37 contests this season. He should see a bottom-six role with the Wild.

Nick Foligno
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Foligno See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Foligno See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
98 days ago
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
NHL
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
Author Image
Michael Finewax
117 days ago