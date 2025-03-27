Nick Foligno News: Pockets helper in loss

Foligno recorded an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Foligno hasn't scored in 10 games since returning from a back injury, but he has three assists, 14 shots on net and 26 hits in that span. The 37-year-old has frequently played at center lately, especially when Ryan Donato is playing elsewhere in the lineup, allowing Foligno to get second-line minutes. Foligno has done fine as a veteran leader on a rebuilding team, putting up 12 goals, 17 helpers, 92 shots on net, 172 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 68 appearances.