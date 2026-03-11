Nick Foligno headshot

Nick Foligno News: Posts first helper with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Foligno logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.

This was Foligno's second game with the Wild since he was traded from the Blackhawks. He's earned 12 points, 33 shots on net, 91 hits, 26 blocked shots and 27 PIM over 39 appearances this season. He's currently filling a fourth-line role, though there's no guarantee he'll stay in the lineup once his brother Marcus Foligno (lower body) returns from his injury.

Nick Foligno
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Foligno
