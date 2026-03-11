Nick Foligno News: Posts first helper with new team
Foligno logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.
This was Foligno's second game with the Wild since he was traded from the Blackhawks. He's earned 12 points, 33 shots on net, 91 hits, 26 blocked shots and 27 PIM over 39 appearances this season. He's currently filling a fourth-line role, though there's no guarantee he'll stay in the lineup once his brother Marcus Foligno (lower body) returns from his injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Foligno See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown2 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 92 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout3 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 65 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 28103 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Foligno See More