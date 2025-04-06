Nick Foligno News: Records assist Sunday

Foligno put up an assist and four hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Foligno has four helpers and 26 hits over his last seven contests. The veteran forward set up an Ilya Mikheyev empty-netter to seal Sunday's win. For the season, Foligno has contributed 31 points, 95 shots on net, 190 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-19 rating over 73 appearances as a veteran leader on a young team.